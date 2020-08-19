Death in Clarendon not political — Police

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Police say early investigations suggest that a man killed in South East Clarendon was slain because of a dispute and not over politics.

Dead is Paul Henry who was shot and killed in Rocky Settlement, Monday night, about 11:30.

Claims have been made that Henry, a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) worker and activist was killed because of partisan politics.

However, Snr Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of police communications said early investigations showed there was no political motive behind the killing.

She said it appeared Henry was killed because of a dispute with other fisher folks. The Snr Superintendent said reports are Henry had been threatened over the dispute.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....