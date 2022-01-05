Death Has Robbed us of a True Businessman – PM Holness

Death Has Robbed us of a True Businessman – PM Holness
Death Has Robbed us of a True Businessman – PM Holness

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of prominent businessman and philanthropist James Moss-Solomon, CD.

Death has robbed this nation yet again of an astute business leader whose contribution to the business community was revered.

James Moss-Solomon was a former President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the University Hospital of the West Indies. He is a Founding Director of the Grace Kennedy Foundation, and in more recent years, lectured at the Mona School of Business and Management, UWI. He also served as Chairman of the board of his alma mater, Jamaica College and several public sector bodies

James Moss Solomon affectionately called Jimmy, has left an unmistakable mark in the business community and I join with his family, friends and colleagues in mourning at this difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine on him.

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com