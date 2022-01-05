Death Has Robbed us of a True Businessman – PM Holness

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of prominent businessman and philanthropist James Moss-Solomon, CD.

Death has robbed this nation yet again of an astute business leader whose contribution to the business community was revered.

James Moss-Solomon was a former President of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the University Hospital of the West Indies. He is a Founding Director of the Grace Kennedy Foundation, and in more recent years, lectured at the Mona School of Business and Management, UWI. He also served as Chairman of the board of his alma mater, Jamaica College and several public sector bodies

James Moss Solomon affectionately called Jimmy, has left an unmistakable mark in the business community and I join with his family, friends and colleagues in mourning at this difficult time.

May his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine on him.

WRITTEN BY: OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

SOURCE: JIS news