Dear McKoy: Yearning for My Girlfriend’s Friend After Threesome

Dear McKoy,

My girlfriend and I had a threesome with her friend recently and I have fallen for her friend. She was so amazing and to top it off, she’s gorgeous, independent, and smart. I do not know how to ask my girl for another threesome and I certainly don’t want to cheat. This girl has been on my mind since that time. It was like magic. She gave me the best oral sex ever and she felt phenomenal. My girl is decent too, but her friend is such a huge catch. I told my friends and they’re saying I should “link” the friend secretly and it’s very tempting. I would honestly get this girl pregnant. Thinking about it alone makes me feel lighter. Do you think I should tell my girlfriend straight up or have sex with her friend privately?

R.W.

Dear R.W.,

The simple answer is: honesty is always the best policy. The secrecy never pays off in the long run. However, you should be mindful of how this will affect your woman especially if she’s a good one. All the best.

McKoy