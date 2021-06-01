Dear McKoy: Tired of keeping my sexual orientation a secret

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

Over the last few years I’ve struggled with my sexuality. I cannot tell anybody in my family because they are very religious. I’m a pastor’s son, in fact. I have had sex with other men and enjoyed it, but right now I have a girlfriend just so nobody suspects anything. I feel like I’m suffocating. I just want to be myself but I would have nobody left if I ever came out of the closet. I don’t know what to do anymore. I secretly stare at men and wish I could have a boyfriend that I live with and be happy. Women are beautiful but they just aren’t my cup of tea.

D.B.

Dear D.B.,

You need to speak to a professional about these feelings. It is good to have somebody to confide in. At the same time, you need to be honest with your girlfriend and stop giving her false hope. If you are not interested, you just aren’t. Don’t force a connection. 

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....