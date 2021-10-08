Dear Mckoy: Threesome with my boyfriend and my sister

I had a threesome with my boyfriend and my sister and she got pregnant. I can’t be upset, or at least I think I can’t be because we all agreed to the threesome. I thought she was on the pill and it would’ve been effective, so we didn’t bother using condoms.
She says she’s not doing an abortion and I’m kinda mad at that, even though it’s wrong. I don’t even have kids yet and my sister really pregnant for MY man.
I’m not leaving him because I love him and now he says he’s gonna have to be around her more to ensure she’s good. I’ve never experienced such bs in my life. I don’t know what to do.
-G.G.
Dear G.G.,
You have to allow that man to be a father to the child and allow him to be supportive to her, as much as it’s hard. You’ll all have to exercise maturity and accept responsibility for what happened. Keep me posted on this one. 
