Dear McKoy: Threesome May Cause me to Lose My Woman

Dear McKoy,

My woman and I recently had a threesome and all of a sudden she and the girl are moving extra close. I never saw any hints of her being bisexual, but at this point, I strongly believe she is and I think she and the woman have been hooking up behind my back. Maybe it’s just my ego, but this does not sit well with me. I hate the thought of losing her and I regret doing that threesome. Very ironic of a man to say! I admit, it was a good time but how do I tell my friends that another woman stole my woman? I have not confronted her about it because it’s an uncomfortable topic but it’s killing me. I don’t have the words. I keep drinking to take my mind of it but that’s not an ideal way of living. As a man, what would you do?

C.N.

Dear C.N.,

Sometimes, the uncomfortable talks are the ones that need to be had the most. You need to brave up and sit her down and find out what is happening so you can sort through your relationship. Don’t be ashamed of how you feel but remember to be respectful through all this. Do not allow your ego to overpower your intelligence or actions.

McKoy