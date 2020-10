Dear Mckoy: Threesome gone wrong – I’m sure you have heard of similar stories like this before and I’m annoyed that I’ve been caught in the position too. About 2 months ago, my best friend agreed to do a threesome with my boyfriend and me.

I trusted her and I know she’s open-minded so I didn’t have any worry or doubts. The day comes and my boyfriend buys food for everybody. We ate, watched a movie and drank some rum to get in the mood. So things started to get into motion and my boyfriend kisses me and takes my top off while she’s feeling me up.

I then slowly undress her and eventually, everybody was naked. It was going great. All you could hear were screams and moans until I realize he was “inside her” for way too long. I started to fuss until he returned his attention to me and I realized she was upset and decided to leave. She showered, got ready and left without a word.

We didn’t speak for about a week after that until finally I reached out and she said she felt away. I apologized and told her I just didn’t appreciate how long they were having sex. She said fine. And we moved on… or so I thought.

I went into my man’s phone recently and found her nudes in there and messages of them “sexting” and I promise you my blood was boiling. I don’t know if this was happening before the threesome or after. I want to confront them the right way but I don’t know-how. I honestly want to beat both of them! I don’t want to go to prison, so tell me what to do.

A.S.

Dear A.S.,

You need to call a meeting with both of them and let them know you know. Please do not do anything irrational that cannot be reversed because it is not worth it. Based on their reaction at that meeting, you will know whether it even makes sense to try and mend your relationship and friendship.