Dear McKoy: Threesome Gone Awry

Dear McKoy: I was having a threesome with my man and friend. I noticed that they were into it a little too much so I spitefully slapped her across the face hard under the guise of being “rough” cause she always told me she liked it rough. As for him, I peed in his mouth and lied that I was squirting. That was 100% pee. I wasn’t turned on anymore much less to have cumming at the back of my mind. I had to pull that enjoyment up quickly because how dare you enjoy my man more than me? I haven’t spoken to her since and I hope she’s not having sex with my husband behind my back. I’m sorry I even decided to allow her into my bedroom.

-R.W.
Dear R.W.?: It seems you are a jealous person. You should have never agreed to a threesome. There is always the possibility that the other two people will enjoy it more than you. I hope you never put yourself in this situation again.
McKoy 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com