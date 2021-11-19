Dear McKoy: Threesome Gone Awry

Dear McKoy: I was having a threesome with my man and friend. I noticed that they were into it a little too much so I spitefully slapped her across the face hard under the guise of being “rough” cause she always told me she liked it rough. As for him, I peed in his mouth and lied that I was squirting. That was 100% pee. I wasn’t turned on anymore much less to have cumming at the back of my mind. I had to pull that enjoyment up quickly because how dare you enjoy my man more than me? I haven’t spoken to her since and I hope she’s not having sex with my husband behind my back. I’m sorry I even decided to allow her into my bedroom.

-R.W.

Dear R.W.?: It seems you are a jealous person. You should have never agreed to a threesome. There is always the possibility that the other two people will enjoy it more than you. I hope you never put yourself in this situation again.

McKoy