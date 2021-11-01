Dear McKoy: Thinking About Having An Abortion
Dear McKoy: I’ve been contemplating having an abortion before it gets too late. I haven’t told my boyfriend I’m pregnant yet, and he’s been asking how come I’m not pregnant because he’s been trying hard but I don’t want it. I pretend like I’m interested, but it’s just so I can keep getting money and other incentives. I have no interest in being with him permanently. It’s just a ‘get what I can get now, then leave’ situation. However, he wants a family and somehow my birth control failed me and I got pregnant. I’m scared that if I do this God might punish me and I won’t be able to have children when I’m actually ready. I’m very conflicted.