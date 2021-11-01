Dear McKoy: Thinking About Having An Abortion

Dear McKoy: I’ve been contemplating having an abortion before it gets too late. I haven’t told my boyfriend I’m pregnant yet, and he’s been asking how come I’m not pregnant because he’s been trying hard but I don’t want it. I pretend like I’m interested, but it’s just so I can keep getting money and other incentives. I have no interest in being with him permanently. It’s just a ‘get what I can get now, then leave’ situation. However, he wants a family and somehow my birth control failed me and I got pregnant. I’m scared that if I do this God might punish me and I won’t be able to have children when I’m actually ready. I’m very conflicted.

-L.X.

Dear L.X.: Leave that man alone. You are with him for all the wrong reasons and it’s very selfish. If you want to do an abortion, do so at your own risk but stop wasting your time and the man’s time with your selfish tendencies.

McKoy