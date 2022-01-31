Dear Mckoy: The Thieving Helper

I need to stop doing what I do. I am a daily domestic helper and I don’t know how to keep my hands to myself. I go to a different home from Monday to Friday.

I wear very bulky clothes to work and when I thief things, I hide them underneath them. I thief everything, maybe only the people them get leave out. I was working with this very sexy lady one time and I move out some of her prettiest clothes from her closet and sell them because them could not fit me. I just have very red eyes.

3 of the people I work with now have cameras in their homes so I have to move very cautiously. I sneak things in the bathroom and move with them. I want to stop doing it, but seem I have a thief curse on me and the worst thing is all my employees treat me so good.

Anonymous

Dear Miss: You do not have a curse on you; look in the mirror and you will see the answer and solution to your ‘buttered fingers’. You need to stop and return the items that you still have. You are going to get caught eventually and I know the outcome will not be a pleasant one.

