Dear McKoy: Tempted to give in to my boss

Dear McKoy,

My boss has been hitting on me from the other day and I am tempted to give in so I can get more benefits. He’s not attractive at all but he’s very wealthy and has a lot of links that could come in handy for me. It could be a one time thing if I play my cards right. My sister says I should do it for a raise but I’m nervous and don’t want this to lead to anything detrimental. I wanna know what you think. I have a boyfriend but the extra money could help out with bills.

H.G.

Dear H.G.,

Don’t bother getting caught up in that. Work in an honest manner to get where you want to be. It’s never worth it in the long run to take shortcuts.

McKoy