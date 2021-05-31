Dear McKoy: Tempted by my church sister

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

A member of my congregation has been making advances and I am tempted to act on them. I am married and she is engaged but we are so attracted to each other. I would hate to commit adultery but she’s so gorgeous. Unfortunately, I am a man before I am a preacher. I am praying hard to not yield to temptation but it’s so hard. This is embarrassing for me to admit and I cannot tell anybody around me. Keep me in your prayers.

-anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

There will always be temptation but you have to remember the commitment you made to your wife. Don’t allow temporary pleasures to ruin something good. As a religious leader, you have to set an example. Remember, your rewards are great in Heaven.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....