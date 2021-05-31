Dear McKoy: Tempted by my church sister

Dear McKoy,

A member of my congregation has been making advances and I am tempted to act on them. I am married and she is engaged but we are so attracted to each other. I would hate to commit adultery but she’s so gorgeous. Unfortunately, I am a man before I am a preacher. I am praying hard to not yield to temptation but it’s so hard. This is embarrassing for me to admit and I cannot tell anybody around me. Keep me in your prayers.

-anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

There will always be temptation but you have to remember the commitment you made to your wife. Don’t allow temporary pleasures to ruin something good. As a religious leader, you have to set an example. Remember, your rewards are great in Heaven.

McKoy