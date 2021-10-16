Dear McKoy: Taxi Man Got Me Pregnant and Now He is Avoiding Me

Dear McKoy: There’s a taxi man that usually takes me to work in the morning on a chartered basis. However, because of Covid I’ve received a major pay cut and began struggling. He told me that he would carry me for free to help out but I noticed he started getting more and more inappropriate. To be honest, I gave in and had sex with him twice. Now I’m pregnant and he’s been avoiding me. I haven’t seen him since I told him and I’m not sure what to do because I don’t believe in abortions. I feel very stupid. How does a big woman like me end up in a situation like this? I can barely pay my bills and now I have a baby to think about. Please pray for me.

-L.W.

Dear L.W.: I believe I’ve come across a similar case recently, and my advice to you as well, is to get the law involved if you must. It’s his legal obligation to support this child and he can be prosecuted if he doesn’t. You also need as much support as you can possibly get right now so it’s time to draw close to family and friends, once they’re available. Do not stress yourself too much. Everything will work out. This baby may very well be a blessing in disguise.

McKoy