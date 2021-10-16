Dear McKoy: Taxi Man Got Me Pregnant and Now He is Avoiding Me
Dear McKoy: There’s a taxi man that usually takes me to work in the morning on a chartered basis. However, because of Covid I’ve received a major pay cut and began struggling. He told me that he would carry me for free to help out but I noticed he started getting more and more inappropriate. To be honest, I gave in and had sex with him twice. Now I’m pregnant and he’s been avoiding me. I haven’t seen him since I told him and I’m not sure what to do because I don’t believe in abortions. I feel very stupid. How does a big woman like me end up in a situation like this? I can barely pay my bills and now I have a baby to think about. Please pray for me.