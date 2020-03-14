Dear Mckoy: ‘Submissive and Loving It’ – I am a 35 years old Accountant who works with a popular Accounting firm. It so happens that my boss is my boss both at work and at home. We have been together for 4 years going on. People would see us and think we are prim and proper but they would be shocked to see us at home.

My boss pays for a nice apartment for me to live in. I am very submissive to him and the main thing I love about him is that he is a disciplinarian at home. The first time we got intimate, I was being an aggressor which he had no part of. He scolded me and punished me that night by withholding my orgasm for about two hours. Mckoy, that man tied me to a chair and left me hanging.