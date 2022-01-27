Dear Mckoy: ‘Should I Just Leave Him Alone?’ – There is this guy who liked me in high school but I never thought about giving him a chance as I was with someone else at the time who later became my kid’s father. He begged me to leave that guy for him but I refused. Eventually, we stopped communicating.

A few years later, after my baby father and I broke up, I hit him up on Facebook and we began talking. I was in another relationship by this time, but started being intimate with this guy still. I fell in love with him and left the other guy. Now this man is selfish, inconsiderate, mean and blunt and I don’t remember him being like this before. He insisted he wanted to take things slow and didn’t want a relationship. I agreed though we were still intimate. This lasted about 9 months.

He tried to get me pregnant but I prevented it. If I didn’t call or text him I wouldn’t hear from him at all. He found faults with me that I never knew existed and stopped talking to me many times over that period. He showed no interest in anything other than getting me pregnant. I think it was to hurt my baby father with whom he has bad history. I wanted a relationship with him but he would keep putting me off. I lost my phone so we didn’t speak for about a month and when we started talking again he told me he is in a relationship. I decided to leave him be but still talk on the phone. He gave me the cold shoulder when I tried to talk to him. You must really be wondering why I stayed. I feel such a strong connection with him, and at one point he said the same. I really love him and don’t know how to move on. Please help.

Anonymous

Dear Miss

This man does not mean you any good; obviously, he does not want to be in a relationship with you. You clearly stated that he wanted to get you pregnant to get back at your baby’s father. What man would start another relationship after one month of not hearing from a woman he wants to be with? Your happiness is not with this man. It is not safe nor wise for you to be intimate with more than one man at a time; spend some time on your child and mental health, the right person will come in due time. All the best.

