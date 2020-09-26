Dear Mckoy: Sex Worker Pregnant

Dear Mckoy this is a rather unusual situation but I somehow felt compelled to ask for your advice.

I will call myself T.E. I am 27 and I use to work at a prominent financial institution but I got laid off and everything thing came tumbling down as the months went by.

All the resumes I sent out yielded no results. I was staying with a friend who saw my frustration and told me to come out with her one night. Yes, I started to sell my body for money. It was hard to wrap my mind around it at first but I had no other options.

Time flies fast it’s been 1 year and 6 months and not even corona affecting my business. I have clients who schedule appointments and I go to their location or they come to my house. I’ve been talking to this guy on and off for almost a year and he wants to get serious but I haven’t told him I’m a sex worker.

I have raw sex with him and two of my high paying clients and I found out yesterday that I’m now pregnant.

I don’t know who is the father and I’ve done so many abortions in the past I’m afraid to do anymore so I have to carry this child. What do I say to this man and how do I tell the other two men who are married? Please I feel like I’m going crazy. T.E when faced with a challenging situation, depending on the individual the solutions may vary. I’m no religious leader so I’m not here to scold you. The first thing I suggest is for you to get HIV/Aids and STD tests are done to know your health profile. In most cases, honesty is always the best policy.

You should notify all parties involved in your love triangle of the pregnancy and as for your boyfriend.

You can either