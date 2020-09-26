Dear Mckoy: Sex Worker Pregnant

I will call myself T.E. I am 27 and I use to work at a prominent financial institution but I got laid off and everything thing came tumbling down as the months went by.
I don’t know who is the father and I’ve done so many abortions in the past I’m afraid to do anymore so I have to carry this child. What do I say to this man and how do I tell the other two men who are married? Please I feel like I’m going crazy.
T.E when faced with a challenging situation, depending on the individual the solutions may vary. I’m no religious leader so I’m not here to scold you. The first thing I suggest is for you to get HIV/Aids and STD tests are done to know your health profile. In most cases, honesty is always the best policy.
You can either
The child deserves a good upbringing with or without a father.
STD/STI positive or negative please to practice safe sex and protection. Your health is priceless.
In the meantime, I urge you to push and fight to get yourself in a safer space with good earning potential.
All the best and stay safe