Dear Mckoy: Sex For Cash – Couple months ago I was going through a tough time. I could hardly pay my bills. One day my internet started to give problems and I had a flow technician come and fixed it.

He started making moves on me the first day, he came back the second day and I told him to leave because I was expecting a friend but he insisted on showing me his private parts so I told him to send me pics.

I must admit I liked what I saw and we made plans to have sex the next day if he would give me money. He called me the following day to say he will still be on his way to work so I went into the shower and got fresh for him.

When he came I was only wrapped in a towel which he took off and started to make love to me, surprisingly he went down on me then we had sex, I must say I enjoyed it. We had sex the next day again for some more money. I discovered he had a family while making plans for the third time. I called it off and blocked and deleted his number. Am I bad for sleeping with him?

Dear JB

You are not bad for sleeping with him because you didn’t know he had a family. Had you known, it would’ve been a different story. Next time, try to be more careful and know this information before you sleep with someone and most importantly, use protection because STDs and STIs are very rampant.