Dear McKoy: Pregnant for My Boyfriend’s Enemy

Dear McKoy: I’ve been cheating on my boyfriend with one of his enemies and now I’m pregnant for him. If my boyfriend finds out, he might harm me and this is something I think about day and night. Naturally, he thinks the baby is his because in his view I’m faithful. I match the stereotypical good girl profile, but he doesn’t know I have another side to me. I met the guy a few months after I started dating my boyfriend, but I didn’t know they were rivals until I was deep in. By that time, I had already fallen for both of them and it would’ve been too hard to separate. I knew it was dangerous but I persisted. The rightful father says I should leave my boyfriend and be with him, but my boyfriend has more street cred and will never harm me and him if he finds out. I don’t know what to do.

-D.H.

Dear D.H.: It’s a tough spot to be in but you might want to leave while you’re ahead and avoid getting hurt. Deceiving your boyfriend will no doubt come back to bite you, but I think you should separate yourself from him and be with family and friends during this time. Please be careful.

McKoy