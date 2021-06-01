Dear McKoy: Pregnant for my boss after one night stand

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

Late last year, I had sex with my boss after a Christmas gathering and I got pregnant. Since then, we haven’t spoken much and my husband believes the baby is his. However, I know it’s not. I feel dirty and guilty about my actions, especially cause I know I was nothing but a one-night stand to him. I want to tell him that it’s his baby but I know he’ll deny it. He’s the type to only date white or mixed women, so a blank woman like me is “less than” in his eyes. I feel so foolish. What should I do?

F.H.

Dear F.H.,

You do owe it to yourself and the baby to be honest. If he reacts unfavorably, that’s on his conscience. Just tell him. I hope you’ll never be unfaithful to your husband again and he deserves to know too. All the best. Please make this a learning moment.

McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....