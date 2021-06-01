Dear McKoy: Pregnant for my boss after one night stand

Dear McKoy,

Late last year, I had sex with my boss after a Christmas gathering and I got pregnant. Since then, we haven’t spoken much and my husband believes the baby is his. However, I know it’s not. I feel dirty and guilty about my actions, especially cause I know I was nothing but a one-night stand to him. I want to tell him that it’s his baby but I know he’ll deny it. He’s the type to only date white or mixed women, so a blank woman like me is “less than” in his eyes. I feel so foolish. What should I do?

F.H.

Dear F.H.,

You do owe it to yourself and the baby to be honest. If he reacts unfavorably, that’s on his conscience. Just tell him. I hope you’ll never be unfaithful to your husband again and he deserves to know too. All the best. Please make this a learning moment.

McKoy