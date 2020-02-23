Dear Mckoy: Pregnant for a Man I don’t Love – I have found myself in a very straining position where I became involved with a man I barely have feelings for.

The problem is that after a year of involvement, even though I wasn’t feeling any love for this man I was still going to bed with him. As he never failed to fill my empty gaps, both financially and sexually.

But recently, I began to feel ill and went to my doctor to have myself checked up. I was then informed that I am two months pregnant for this man.

Now I am confused and not sure what to do because I can’t see myself being a mother to a child of a man I have no love for.

I need advice.

Thank you

Marva.

Dear Marva,

This is a decision, one, only you can make. My advice will not be anything you don’t know or haven’t heard, but it may be a voice of reason you need.

From what you have said you do not want to try and have a deeper relationship with the baby’s father, it does not even have to be much of a family relationship but to have a mutual understanding of your parenting.

Regardless of who the baby is for, it is also yours. Your mind might change after having the baby as you are just finding out about it. You get to choose between having a mother-child relationship or giving up the opportunity. If you don’t want to keep the baby you can give it up for adoption. There are multiple places for you to choose from.