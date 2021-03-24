Dear McKoy: Pregnant and Frustrated

Dear McKoy,

In the past I’ve always wanted to have a baby in wedlock but that did not go as planned and I’m pregnant for my boyfriend right now. He is not the most supportive but he shows up sometimes. It’s frustrating dealing with him but he is the one spending cause I don’t have a job. My parents don’t really talk to me because I did not finish school before getting pregnant nor did I get married. They have been married for almost 30 years and I guess they wanted me to be like them. My mother even thought I was still a virgin so you know she’s extra disappointed. I just need a word of encouragement to get through this.

F.H.

Dear F.H.,

Everything is going to be okay. As cliche as it sounds, it’s true. Tough times don’t last forever. Your baby was no mistake and he or she will end up being a huge blessing to your life. You can always return to school after you give birth or even take classes online. It’s not the end of the road. Please speak with your boyfriend about his consistency and try to extend the olive branch to your parents as well. I am sure they still love you, they’re just disappointed right now. This too shall pass.