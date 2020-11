Dear McKoy: Police caught us having sex on the highway- My boyfriend and I were coming from the beach on Sunday, right? We had a little alcohol so by time it was time to go home, both of us were tipsy but nothing to impact how he’d drive. When I’m drunk or tipsy, I get “in the mood” and it’s like neither of us could wait to reach home to get down to business. I had the brilliant idea that we pull over and buss a “quickie”. My man wasn’t in his right mind either and agreed. There we are, doing our thing and trust me, it was so amazing and the spontaneity made it even better. The rush of getting caught made it ten times better…but I never wanted that to actually happen! My boyfriend was on top of me going at it until we heard a loud tap on his windshield. When we jumped up, it was the police! I was SO embarrassed. We were both naked as the day we were born and the police officer looked like he wanted to laugh but looked shocked at the same time. I pulled my towel over my body quickly and he dragged on his clothes. The officer said we could have been charged with public indecency but he let us off with a stern warning.

I know that man will go back and tell his colleagues and laugh at us. The rest of the ride home was so quiet and awkward. I will never do anything like that again.

R.D.

Dear R.D.,

I am sure you have learned a lesson. Next time, just stick it out till you reach home. You will get over the embarrassment eventually.