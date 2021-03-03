Dear McKoy: Planning to Marry for Papers, Even though I have a Man

Dear McKoy,

I’ve been flirting with this guy online that I kinda like and I’m thinking about marrying him for papers. The only issue is that I have a boyfriend and he’s very jealous and crazy. If he ever knew I was sending nudes to another man we would have a huge fight. My boyfriend is a soldier and as stereotypical as it sounds, he has anger issues and sometimes I fear he might kill me. He takes care of me though and that’s why I’m still here but the man abroad has more money and assets and has sent me some money. I think more opportunities are in America for me. I have not told anyone about this because I don’t want it to reach back to my boyfriend. Tell me what you think I should do.

M.L.

Dear M.L.,

Please be very careful. You’re playing a dangerous game and I don’t want you to get hurt. If you believe this other man is better, you need to break up with your boyfriend and move on with your life. Do not deceive him because that deceit can lead to him acting irrationally.

McKoy

ReplyForward