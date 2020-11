Dear McKoy: Online lover lied about penis size- I met this man on a popular dating app and we hit it off instantly. He had a nice personality so we talked everyday until eventually feelings developed. We got to the stage where nudes started to exchange and I was very impressed by his “size”. We made plans to meet up but he kept cancelling for some reason. Eventually, I told him I would stop talking to him if he never met me. I guess that scared him cause he agreed and we finally booked a hotel for a weekend and went . When it time to have sex, I wanted to sink into the earth because of how small his penis REALLY was. I cannot believe the man tricked me like that. I instantly “died up” when I saw it because that was total foolishness. He told me that if he sent me a real picture I would stop talking to him and how he loves me blah blah, but Ifelt betrayed. I have not cut him off completely because he spoils me but I don’t know how that size is going to work. I am upset. Should I leave him?

D. H.

Dear D.H.,

If you’re only staying because of the money, it’s better you go. Don’t use him like that if you know you’re not truly happy. He was wrong for tricking you and if you cannot move past it, just move on.