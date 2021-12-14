Dear Mckoy: ‘ One Man Can’t Satisfy Me’

Dear Mckoy: ' One Man Can't Satisfy Me'
Dear Mckoy: ' One Man Can't Satisfy Me'

Dear Mckoy: ‘ One Man Can’t Satisfy Me’ – I am a married woman and my husband just cannot satisfy me.  I am always in heat and he cannot cope with my needs.

I have this little side man who is very young.  He has a lot of stamina and can give me a good hour session and go on and on.  Now this young man is very good in the bed bit I have to be stealing my husband money to care for him, so basically I have to ‘mine’ him.  I have to be paying this young man to give me what my husband was created to give me.

G

Dear G

Instead of being a cougar, either you teach your husband what to do or you go to a counselor.  Why are you paying for services that are free of cost provided by your husband?  Stop it now, repent and seek God.

Ask Dear Mckoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com