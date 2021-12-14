Dear Mckoy: ‘ One Man Can’t Satisfy Me’

Dear Mckoy: ‘ One Man Can’t Satisfy Me’ – I am a married woman and my husband just cannot satisfy me. I am always in heat and he cannot cope with my needs.

I have this little side man who is very young. He has a lot of stamina and can give me a good hour session and go on and on. Now this young man is very good in the bed bit I have to be stealing my husband money to care for him, so basically I have to ‘mine’ him. I have to be paying this young man to give me what my husband was created to give me.

G

Dear G

Instead of being a cougar, either you teach your husband what to do or you go to a counselor. Why are you paying for services that are free of cost provided by your husband? Stop it now, repent and seek God.

Ask Dear Mckoy