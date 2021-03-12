Dear McKoy: Not sure if I got STD from my husband or my co-worker

Dear McKoy,

I’ve noticed some small bumps on my vagina that itch a bit. I haven’t said anything to my husband because if I tell him I suspect cheating he’s obviously going to deny it. Also, I’m not 100% sure cause I had unprotected sex with a coworker once, recently so I’m not sure if I got something from him. I’m trying to figure out my husband’s password to search his phone for anything that might point the blame to him, but he’s so secretive. I am going to go to the doctor soon to find out what’s what but my conscience isn’t at rest. At my big age, certain things shouldn’t be happening to me. I’m very irritated at the situation and so ashamed that I can’t talk to anybody about it.

C.G.

Dear C.G.,

You and both men need to get tested so you can be sure and proceed accordingly. I hope you’ve learnt the importance of protected sex and I really hope you and your husband can work things out amicably. Please let this be a learning moment for you. No matter what, you will be okay. Don’t beat yourself up.

McKoy