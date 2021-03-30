Dear McKoy: My wife told me our son is not mine

Dear McKoy,

Recently I got into a fight with my wife and she told me that our son is not mine but later apologized and said it was only out of anger. I do not believe she was lying. People’s true colours surface when they are upset. I have been so hurt since then. She is trying to friend me up but I look at her in a totally different light. She is a textbook “good girl” but I guess it’s always the ones you least expect. I am so confused. I love this little boy with everything in me. He is my life. I am still taking care of him but the possibility that he might not be mine is tearing me apart. I am sleeping on our couch. I do not want to be near her right now. I cannot stop crying. There’s nobody I can really talk to. my thoughts are consuming me. This is the first time I’m telling someone about it. Thank you for your outlet.

F.D.

Dear F.D.,

You are free to do a DNA test to quell your curiosity. I can only imagine the pain you are in. You sound like a good man and I do hope the baby is yours. Your marriage seems to need a lot of work too, but the priority right now is ensuring the child is yours. I will definitely keep you in my prayers. You may also seek professional therapy if you think that will help.

McKoy