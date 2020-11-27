Dear McKoy: My wife likes when I punch her during sex
I know people have fetishes and I’ve never been one to judge but I’m in a very sticky situation and I don’t know what to do. My wife and I got married a couple months ago and it’s like she unlocked a new level of freakiness because now she wants me to choke her and most shockingly, punch her in the face during sex. I don’t beat women and this makes me uncomfortable but she gets upset when I don’t. This is a bit frustrating but each time I try talking her out of it, it’s an argument. What should I do? This is crazy.
F.R.
Dear F.R.,
You need to sit her down and have a very stern, her civil talk with her about this so you can come to a compromise. People “get off” on different things but this one is a bit unusual. Try finding the source of this “fetish” and work through it together.
McKoy
