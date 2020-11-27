Dear McKoy: My wife likes when I punch her during sex

I know people have fetishes and I’ve never been one to judge but I’m in a very sticky situation and I don’t know what to do. My wife and I got married a couple months ago and it’s like she unlocked a new level of freakiness because now she wants me to choke her and most shockingly, punch her in the face during sex. I don’t beat women and this makes me uncomfortable but she gets upset when I don’t. This is a bit frustrating but each time I try talking her out of it, it’s an argument. What should I do? This is crazy.
F.R.
Dear F.R.,
You need to sit her down and have a very stern, her civil talk with her about this so you can come to a compromise. People “get off” on different things but this one is a bit unusual. Try finding the source of this “fetish” and work through it together.
McKoy 
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

