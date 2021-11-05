Dear McKoy: My Wife Left Me for My Brother
Dear McKoy: My wife cheated on me then left me for my brother and I’ve started some self-destructive habits like drinking and smoking. I’ve even gotten more promiscuous but it’s not fulfilling cause those girls mean nothing to me. My brother and her have moved in together and needless to say my family is divided because of this. She said she was always in love with him and she only married me for status cause I’m richer and in a higher position. However, I actually loved her. This has been very hard on me and I feel like a failure. I’m trying my best not to go deeper into depression but it’s hard.