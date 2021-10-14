Dear McKoy: My Wife and Side Chick are Both Pregnant

Dear McKoy: My side chick and wife are both pregnant and this is the most stressed I’ve been in a long time. To be honest, I don’t want either baby. I know it sounds bad but I am not ready for children yet because that would mean I’m tied down. I didn’t marry for love; I married to make it seem like I’m stable or capable of getting a wife, but definitely not love. Neither wants an abortion and I guess eventually they’ll find out about each other and fight or cuss me but they both know they’re not leaving me. What do I do with 2 babies on the way when I’m uninterested?

-D.F.
Dear D.F.: You sound like a child and you sound narcissistic. Man up and accept your responsibilities. You do not have a choice.
McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com