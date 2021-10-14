Dear McKoy: My Wife and Side Chick are Both Pregnant

Dear McKoy: My side chick and wife are both pregnant and this is the most stressed I’ve been in a long time. To be honest, I don’t want either baby. I know it sounds bad but I am not ready for children yet because that would mean I’m tied down. I didn’t marry for love; I married to make it seem like I’m stable or capable of getting a wife, but definitely not love. Neither wants an abortion and I guess eventually they’ll find out about each other and fight or cuss me but they both know they’re not leaving me. What do I do with 2 babies on the way when I’m uninterested?

-D.F.

Dear D.F.: You sound like a child and you sound narcissistic. Man up and accept your responsibilities. You do not have a choice.

McKoy