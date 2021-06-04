Dear McKoy: My vagina smells bad and I’m afraid to go to the doctor

Dear McKoy,

My vagina has developed a very foul odor out of nowhere and it’s very embarrassing. My boyfriend doesn’t even want to have sex with me anymore and I feel less sexy. I want to go to the doctor but I’m scared I have a disease or something. I only cheated once and I made sure to use protection. I shower daily and make sure I wax to avoid the hair. I can’t go outside without feeling insecure. McKoy, this is so frustrating. I don’t wanna lose my man. Please help.

C.F.

Dear C.F.,

Miss, you need to see a doctor. It is better to know and get necessary treatment than to live in denial and uncertainty. Woman up and do what you have to.

McKoy

