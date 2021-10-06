Dear McKoy: My Sugar Daddy Wont Give Me Money Unless We Have Anal Sex

Dear McKoy: My sugar daddy doesn’t want to give me money unless he can have anal sex with me. He was never like this when we just started dating but since he started to pay my bills, he has started to make some very uncomfortable sexual favors. I’m not too happy about that because my anus hurts. I told him it makes me uncomfortable and he insists on doing it because apparently it’s the only way he can cum. I want to leave him, but if I do, I won’t have any way to pay my bills. Nobody knows I have a sugar daddy because I’m ashamed. I’m tired of him peeing on me, penetrating my bottom and spitting on me. This is very sad.

B.N.

Dear B.N.: You need to start job hunting if you aren’t already. You really don’t want to spend anymore time dependent on this man who clearly only cares about himself. He sounds narcissistic and the sooner you get out, the better.

