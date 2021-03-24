Dear McKoy: My sugar daddy wants me to get pregnant, but I don’t want a baby

Dear McKoy,

My sugar daddy wants to have a baby and I am not sure how to tell him that I don’t. The thing is, he might cut me off if I don’t agree and I need the support. I take care of my mother and siblings from the money he gives me. I am able to buy our groceries and pay utility bills etc. I am stuck between a rock and a hard place. He does not even need a baby from me because he has grown children so I don’t see why a baby is a priority right now. My mother wants me to have the baby just to please the man and I am disappointed that she’s not on my side. She likes the gifts and money but I am the only one who would go through the challenges of pregnancy. I really want to know what you think about this and what’s the best way to approach this.

V.C.

Dear V.C.,

It is your body and your choice. Nobody should be coercing you to have a baby if you are not ready or do not want to at all. Motherhood is no walk in the park. It is not something you casually get up and decide to pursue. If your man loves you, he will respect your wishes. I understand you need the help, but you should also look into ways of gaining more independence so nobody can hold you hostage or force you to do things you don’t want to do.

McKoy