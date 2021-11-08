Dear McKoy: My Sugar Daddy is Holding Back on Giving Me Money

Dear McKoy: I’ve been talking to this older guy for close to a year, but to be honest, it’s a sugar daddy and sugar baby relationship because we only link up for sex and he gives me money. I was fine with that arrangement because I didn’t have to worry about bills. Since the last two months or so, he’s been getting distant and is hesitant to give me money. I find it weird because he’s usually so generous and willing to help. He’s married legally but that wedding has been over for so long, as he often expressed to me. His wife is up in age and they haven’t been having sex or anything. They’re just putting on a show for the public. (You know how uptown marriages are). Anyway, my instincts are telling me that he’s found another girl and it’s killing me because I’ve tried everything to please him. Is there anything I can do to get his attention again because I can’t lose my source of income.

-D.Y.

Dear D.Y.: How about finding an actual source of income? The man cheated on his wife with you so why do you think he’s going to stay loyal to you. His interest will always be fleeting and by the sound of things, somebody else has his interest right now. My advice would be for you to move on and find a job. Don’t allow him to ‘run’ you or embarrass you.

McKoy