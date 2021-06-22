Dear McKoy: My sugar daddy defecated on himself while we were having sex

Dear McKoy,

I was having sex with an old man last week and the man defecated on himself. He is about 60 but I guess because of genes, looks about 70. He promised to pay my summer school fees if I had sex with him so I did what I had to do. He’s a huge freak, and he’s not too bad with his tongue. However, when I was on top of him, he got too excited and it came down on him. It smelled so awful and I had to just grab my things and leave. We haven’t spoken and I need the money but I don’t know how to approach him. How can I go about this?

B.W.

Dear B.W.,

In all fairness, you did have a deal. Perhaps you can call him if you can’t face him, but do not be disrespectful about the situation because I’m sure he’s embarrassed. I hope you get the money for your fees.

McKoy