Dear McKoy: My sugar daddy defecated on himself while we were having sex

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy,

I was having sex with an old man last week and the man defecated on himself. He is about 60 but I guess because of genes, looks about 70. He promised to pay my summer school fees if I had sex with him so I did what I had to do. He’s a huge freak, and he’s not too bad with his tongue. However, when I was on top of him, he got too excited and it came down on him. It smelled so awful and I had to just grab my things and leave. We haven’t spoken and I need the money but I don’t know how to approach him. How can I go about this?
B.W.
Dear B.W.,
In all fairness, you did have a deal. Perhaps you can call him if you can’t face him, but do not be disrespectful about the situation because I’m sure he’s embarrassed. I hope you get the money for your fees.
McKoy

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....