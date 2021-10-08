Dear McKoy: My Stepsister and I are in a Relationship

Dear McKoy: I’ve been sleeping with my stepsister for about a month now, but I don’t feel guilty. We have feelings for each other but never got a chance to act on them until recently when her mother moved in with my father. They’re getting married soon and I’m happy my dad found love again, but I too feel like I’ve found love. She’s so amazing. Beautiful, smart and sexy. We have great sex, but she keeps complaining that she feels guilty. She feels like it’s incest, but it’s not. I try to convince her all the time that nothing’s wrong, but that doesn’t seem to help. What should I do? And tell me if you think I’m wrong.

D.V.

Dear D.V.: Well, it isn’t incest. But there’s still a principle behind things that must be considered so I understand why she’s feeling like that. If both of you want it to work, I suppose if will but don’t pressure her into doing something she doesn’t want to or something she’s doubtful about.

McKoy