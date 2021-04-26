Dear McKoy: My sister’s man is a gold digger

Dear McKoy,

My sister recently started dating a man whom I believe is a gold digger but she’s too blind to see. He uses her car all the time and she buys his clothes and pays all the household bills. Our family is wealthy and he’s from the lower class. Not to sound discriminatory, but I have no idea how they crossed paths. The man doesn’t work yet wants to be rewarded like royalty and she spoils him so much. Our family hates their relationship. Maybe if he was at least looking for work it wouldn’t be so bad. But he’s not. I don’t know what else to say about it. If she doesn’t stop the nonsense I might cut her off because nothing grieves me like that relationship.

G.B.

Dear G.B.,

You can talk to her about it but if she refuses to take heed you can’t do anything about it. She’s an adult and is free to do what she wants whether anyone likes it or not. Hopefully, things don’t get abusive. Pray for her.

McKoy