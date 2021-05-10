Dear McKoy: My sister’s husband is mistreating her

Dear McKoy,

My sister’s husband has been giving her the cold shoulder ever since he found out they’re having a girl and not a boy. She’s been very sad about it and I also believe he’s cheating on her based on the length of time he spends on the road and on his phone. I have to be taking care of her. It’s very sad to see this happening and I don’t know what I can do to help her. I thought he was a great man and the entire family loved him but he has proven otherwise. Not sure what I can do to help her but I hope you can offer a word of encouragement or advice.

J.Y.

Dear J.Y.,

It’s an unfortunate situation and many times men don’t know how to handle emotions. He’s very disappointed which explains his absenteeism but it doesn’t justify it. You and your sister need to talk to him about this or get a professional to talk to him. Try and get through to him. I hope your sister has a safe and healthy pregnancy and delivery.

McKoy