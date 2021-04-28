Dear McKoy: My sister wants me to lie to her man that she is pregnant, but she had an abortion

Dear McKoy,

My sister had an abortion and wants me to help her continue to lie to her man that she’s still pregnant so she can reap benefits. He flew out recently and her whole thing is that she wants the extra money that he’d send to buy all her prenatal supplements etc. Of course, I think this is a dumb idea cause he’s going to eventually find out that she’s not pregnant anymore, but she wants to get all she can then cut him off. She said she won’t talk to me again if I don’t agree. Do you think I should do it?

G.O.

Dear G.O.,

Don’t get tied up in any of that. You should encourage her to be honest, but if she refuses, separate yourself. That is a recipe for disaster. Please be careful. Be wise.

McKoy

