Dear McKoy: My Sister is Cheating on Her Husband and I Want to Tell Him
Dear McKoy: My sister has been cheating on her husband and I want to tell him so I can have him for myself. The truth is, I’ve been cheating with him so technically they’re cheating on each other and I’m in the middle. She confides in me because according to her I’m her “best friend” but her man has been having some of the nastiest sex with me for months. He even brought me to Florida with him on a “business trip”. She’s cheating with her business associate. They’ve been at it for about two months now and every time I’m with her husband, I’m tempted to tell him. I don’t know if that would make me hypocritical or whatever but they’re clearly not happy with each other. I actually love him and he says he has feelings for me too. What should I do?