Dear McKoy: My Sister Has Gotten Promiscuous Since Her Divorce

Dear McKoy: My sister recently got a divorce and she has started behaving promiscuous. I know she’s an adult and is free to do what she wants to do, but her actions are concerning. She’s having sex literally every night and sometimes it’s unprotected. These are serious times and I wish she’d care more about her health than to do something so foolish. She says it’s therapy for her, and it has helped her to get over her ex, but I don’t think this is safe. If anything, I think it’s very weird. She has sex with men, women, and age isn’t a factor. She’s even been with some top politicians and well-known public figures. She says she gets money from it so she won’t stop. What can I do to help her see how much of a terrible idea this is?

-N.T.

Dear N.T.: You can encourage her to seek professional counseling as a means of getting over her obvious heartbreak, or you can initiate certain activities with her to help her occupy her time. Whatever hobbies both of you enjoy can work. If nothing seems to be getting through to her, you’ll have to allow her to face the consequences on her own. She will hear then.

McKoy