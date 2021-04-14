Dear McKoy: My sister and her husband wants me to be their surrogate

Dear McKoy,

My sister and her husband want me to be their surrogate but what she doesn’t know is that he and I have been seeing each other for almost a year. I know this is a tactic to get closer to me without her finding out about us but I’m nervous about what might happen if she finds out. She’s a great woman but somehow her husband and I developed attraction overtime and it went from there. He pays my bills and supports me emotionally. He gives me good sex all while catering to her as well. Do you think I should be their surrogate considering the situation? Let me know what you think.

D.H.

Dear D.H.,

You are a very unfair woman and you need to remember that life is a cycle. Leave that home alone before it blows up in your face. You are supposed to be your sister’s keeper; not cause pain. Reassess your life and decisions.

McKoy