Dear McKoy: My Sideman Satisfies Me More than My Husband

Dear McKoy: My husband isn’t satisfying me as much as my sideman, but I don’t know how to tell him so he doesn’t feel offended. My husband thinks I’m a good girl. I’m active in my church and I don’t have many friends. The truth is, I leave from work to see my side piece in the week and he makes me dinner and we have sex on most days. His penis is bigger and he believes in oral sex. Even if he was just using his tongue, I would still be satisfied because he’s so good with it. He makes me squirt and knows every inch of my body. He doesn’t mind being with me, he is just waiting on me to leave my husband. I can’t so easily because my husband has more money. I’m in a dilemma and I don’t know what to do.

-J.F.

Dear J.F.: You need to make a decision and stop playing with both men’s feelings. If you carry on, both of them might just leave you. What you’re doing is inconsiderate and people’s actions always catch up with them. You are a big woman. The games and charades are childish.

McKoy