Dear McKoy: My sideman and main man accidentally met- I am so embarrassed to even be writing this cause I feel big and careless. I have had a sideman in secret for nine months with my fiancé. So, last week I was out with my friend at a café and it just so happened that my sideman saw me and came over to say hi. My friend knows my doings and she would have never gone back to my fiancé with any news. We’re all talking and laughing until my husband and his friends come in. What are the odds that they would all come to that spot on their lunch break? immediately I wanted to urinate and my sideman looked so uncomfortable as well. I told him to act natural so my husband would think we’re all just friends but my sideman decided to do his own thing. This man just touching me when my man walked over and making sly remarks until my husband nearly punched him.
Dear McKoy: My sideman and main man accidentally met
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us