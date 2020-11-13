Dear McKoy: My sideman and main man accidentally met- I am so embarrassed to even be writing this cause I feel big and careless. I have had a sideman in secret for nine months with my fiancé. So, last week I was out with my friend at a café and it just so happened that my sideman saw me and came over to say hi. My friend knows my doings and she would have never gone back to my fiancé with any news. We’re all talking and laughing until my husband and his friends come in. What are the odds that they would all come to that spot on their lunch break? immediately I wanted to urinate and my sideman looked so uncomfortable as well. I told him to act natural so my husband would think we’re all just friends but my sideman decided to do his own thing. This man just touching me when my man walked over and making sly remarks until my husband nearly punched him.

My man basically ordered me to go home and later that night we had one big argument. He searched my phone and found nothing because I deleted everything. We are doing better now but he’s still kind of distant. I have not spoken to my sideman since and honestly I am going to break it off with him for trying to destroy my home.

How can I make things right with my man?

H.B.

Dear H.B.,

If you were cheating for so long, you’re clearly not ready for marriage. Stop playing games with your “main man” and go if you don’t know how to be committed. Imagine if he was cheating on you? If you are as serious about fixing things as you say you are, then come clean to your man and apologize.