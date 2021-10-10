Dear McKoy: My sex drive has gotten extra high

Dear McKoy: My sex drive has gotten extra high
Dear McKoy: My sex drive has gotten extra high
Dear McKoy: My sex drive has gotten extra high – over the last couple weeks, my sex drive has gotten extra high. I feel like I’m a nymphomaniac and I cannot be pleased. I’ve gotten 2 dildos to use when my husband can’t be bothered, but that doesn’t seem to be helping.
When I’m at work I’m horny, I feel like I could have sex with one of coworkers whom I’ve always had a crush on. It’s hard to focus on anything because of these urges.
Even while I’m writing this I’m very hot and wet. I feel like a sex addict. It’s not something that I would wish on anybody because it’s highly frustrating. I want to know if there’s any remedy for this.
-R.H.
Dear R.H.,
There may be something going on with your hormones so it’s best you see a doctor. Make sure everything is okay with and within your body. I hope it goes well.
Ask Dear McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com