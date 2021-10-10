Dear McKoy: My sex drive has gotten extra high

Dear McKoy: My sex drive has gotten extra high – over the last couple weeks, my sex drive has gotten extra high. I feel like I’m a nymphomaniac and I cannot be pleased. I’ve gotten 2 dildos to use when my husband can’t be bothered, but that doesn’t seem to be helping.

When I’m at work I’m horny, I feel like I could have sex with one of coworkers whom I’ve always had a crush on. It’s hard to focus on anything because of these urges.

Even while I’m writing this I’m very hot and wet. I feel like a sex addict. It’s not something that I would wish on anybody because it’s highly frustrating. I want to know if there’s any remedy for this.

-R.H.

Dear R.H.,

There may be something going on with your hormones so it’s best you see a doctor. Make sure everything is okay with and within your body. I hope it goes well.

