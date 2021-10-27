Dear McKoy: My Penis Size is Decreasing

Dear McKoy: As I age, my penis seems to be getting smaller. This is concerning me because I’m a known “gyallis” and I can’t afford for my street cred to get messed up. Usually, I have 9 inches but I swear it’s like 7 now I think this may be a sign that I must settle down; maybe God is punishing me for having one bag of women. I can’t tell my bros because they’ll laugh at me so I’ve been keeping this to myself. I have nightmares that I’ll wake up with a tiny penis some day and that’s how I’ll be forever. Are there any penis enlarging methods?

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: I would not encourage you to use any of those things, but rather seek professional medical advice. I hope everything is okay with your health. On another note, being promiscuous has never ended well. Stop putting yourself at risk for contracting diseases. We are living in serious times.

McKoy