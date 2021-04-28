Dear McKoy: My penis is shrinking

Dear McKoy,

My penis has started to shrink and my woman and side chick are no longer sexually attracted to me. I don’t know if it’s something I ate or a supplement that made this start to happen. I used to have more women but I decided to settle with these 2. They balance me out. Of course my wife will always be my wife, but the side piece has her purposes. My penis was all of 8 inches and a whole inch and a half is gone. Nothing has ever bruised my ego more. I’m afraid my women will find replacements but this seems beyond my control. I need help urgently.

B.R.

Dear B.R.,

You need to see a doctor urgently. I’ve never heard anything like this before. You need to make sure you don’t have a serious health condition. That’s the best advice I can give you.

McKoy