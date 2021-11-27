Dear Mckoy: My Pastor Says I Must Not Give My Husband Sex

Dear Mckoy: I marry my husband for 4 years now.  Things were going good in the first 2 years, then it just started go down hill.  We argue over everything.   He says he doesn’t like the church I am attending.
One day pastor call me up and ask how I look so sad and I tell him about my marriage problems and how he wanted me to stop going to that church.  Pastor advice me to stop giving him sex because him is a open door for Satan to come in my life.  I stop giving him sex and it look like it worse cause him move into the next room.  I tell Pastor and him seh him soon come back.  I see a girl coming by the gate to see him sometimes then he tell me he is moving out and want divorce.  Him seh I must guh married and sex my pastor.
Anonymous
Dear Anonymous: This is an unfortunate story; what Pastor would tell a wife to withhold sex from her husband?  The Bible in 1st Corinthians 7:5 states, “Do not deprive one another except with consent for a time, that you may give yourselves to fasting and prayer; and come together again so that Satan does not tempt you because of your lack of self-control.”
You and your husband needs to go on a getaway and talk about the issues, if not get a good marriage counselor. All the best.
