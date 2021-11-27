Dear Mckoy: My Pastor Says I Must Not Give My Husband Sex

Dear Mckoy: I marry my husband for 4 years now. Things were going good in the first 2 years, then it just started go down hill. We argue over everything. He says he doesn’t like the church I am attending.

One day pastor call me up and ask how I look so sad and I tell him about my marriage problems and how he wanted me to stop going to that church. Pastor advice me to stop giving him sex because him is a open door for Satan to come in my life. I stop giving him sex and it look like it worse cause him move into the next room. I tell Pastor and him seh him soon come back. I see a girl coming by the gate to see him sometimes then he tell me he is moving out and want divorce. Him seh I must guh married and sex my pastor.

Anonymous