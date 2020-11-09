Dear McKoy: My parents don’t know I’m pregnant- I am 16 years old therefore i still live with my parents. They are not married but they have been together for almost 20 years. I would say my family is pretty stable. I am hiding a dark secret though- i’m pregnant. I found out only last week after missing my period last month and i do not know what to do. it is stressing me out. my boyfriend, who is 25 hasn’t said much about this so that’s even more troubling. I don’t have an opinion on abortion to know whether I want one or not. I just want to know how I can break the news to my parents without them throwing me out or cursing. It was a silly mistake and I have acknowledged that. I’m only in grade 10. I have my whole future ahead of me and I cannot throw it away. Tell me what you think I can do, please.

R.J.

Dear R.J.,

That man needs to be held accountable because he is older and should know better. You need to come clean to your parents and let them know who the man is. I am glad you have acknowledged your mistake but there’s no use in beating yourself up over it. You are special and worthy of love and forgiveness. If you are afraid to tell your parents alone, try telling a guidance counselor or pastor and ask them to accompany you when you tell them. Best wishes.