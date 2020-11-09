Dear McKoy: My parents don’t know I’m pregnant- I am 16 years old therefore i still live with my parents. They are not married but they have been together for almost 20 years. I would say my family is pretty stable. I am hiding a dark secret though- i’m pregnant. I found out only last week after missing my period last month and i do not know what to do. it is stressing me out. my boyfriend, who is 25 hasn’t said much about this so that’s even more troubling. I don’t have an opinion on abortion to know whether I want one or not. I just want to know how I can break the news to my parents without them throwing me out or cursing. It was a silly mistake and I have acknowledged that. I’m only in grade 10. I have my whole future ahead of me and I cannot throw it away. Tell me what you think I can do, please.
