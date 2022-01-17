Dear Mckoy: My Nightmare Boss

I work at this prominent financial institution in Kingston for the past 2 years. I am happily married and wished for it to stay that way. I am very attractive and my personality is very bubbly.

My interview was done by a pool of gentlemen, which included my direct supervisor and the manager. I consider myself to be very intelligent, so I mastered the interview and started working the following day. The manager called me to his office and told me how impressed he was during the interview. He told me that he was offering me a position as his secretary instead of the job I interviewed for. I was elated and so I took the offer.

The job started out on a normal basis and I was enjoying my duties. The nightmares started when I had to accompany him to a seminar. I rode in his van with him and he started giving me compliments. He changed his music to souls and started talking about my beauty. This man is very gorgeous, but I remembered my husband so I started talking about the office. He only smiled and said I will be his one day. On our way back from the seminar, we stopped at a hotel lounge for lunch. The atmosphere was quite relaxing and very cozy. We were there chatting and laughing when he reached over and kissed my lips; his breath smelled very fresh and sweet. Instead of moving away, I moved further on in the kiss. My mind was so occupied in the moment that we ended up going upstairs to a room. That afternoon we had passionate sex which was mind blowing. I felt like a real prostitute afterwards. When I went home, I had to fake sickness and go straight to bed. I did not attend work the following day and my boss called to say if I stayed home the other day it would be forever.

I took on the role of his personal sex assistant. He would give me lots of money and perks along with my salary. He would call me in his office at weird times to perform sexual acts. I feel really guilty because I am doing my husband bad. I kept seeking employment elsewhere, but nothing came through. I am the only one working because my husband is disabled because of an accident so the job is important. Sometimes I have to go away with him for the weekend to hotels and I lie to my husband. He is very jealous as I cannot talk to any of the males at work or else I will get slapped or punched. He even tries to determine the times I get intimate with my husband; he had a tendency to smell my vagina. It is really taking a toll on me mentally and I feel as of I am going to go crazy.

Identity Withheld

Dear Miss: I am trying to feel sorry for you, but you are the one who got yourself in this situation. From the initial stage where you went to that hotel room, it was lights out; you should not have crossed that line. You had a choice and you chose to remain there. The only person I feel sorry for is your husband. Find a reputable person to speak with about the situation and I hope you stop and repent for your husband’s sake.

